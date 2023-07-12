ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Production reports.

There were 4.9 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 9. Statewide, the average temperature was 74.2 degrees, 1.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.19 inches, 0.39 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 17% very short, 24% short, 57% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 24% very short, 31% short, 44% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Corn silking reached 27%, compared to the 5-year average of 33%. Corn dough reached 1%, even with the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated 9% very poor, 17% poor, 35% fair, 33% good, and 6% excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 40%, compared to the 5-year average of 34%. Soybeans setting pods reached 10%, compared to the 5-year average of 7%. Soybean condition was rated 11% very poor, 18% poor, 35% fair, 31% good, and 5% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 88%, even with the 5-year average.