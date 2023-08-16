ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop progress, condition and production reports.

There were 4.2 days suitable for field work during the week ending Aug. 13. Statewide, the average temperature was 73.6 degrees, 0.2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.34 inches, 0.51 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 13% short, 66% adequate, and 18% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 22% short, 65% adequate, and 4% surplus.

Corn dough reached 71%, equal to the 5-year average. Corn dented reached 20%, equal to the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 27% fair, 56% good, and 8% excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 95%, compared to the 5-year average of 93%. Soybeans setting pods reached 80%, compared to the 5-year average of 75%.

Soybean condition was rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 59% good, and 11% excellent.

crop production reports

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 11.5 million acres, up 6% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 11.3 million acres, is up 7% from 2022. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 201 bushels per acre, down 13 bushels from 2022. Production is forecast at 2.27 billion bushels, up less than 1% from last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.0 million acres, down 7% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 9.95 million acres, is down 7% from 2022. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 62 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel per acre from last year. Production is forecast at a 617 million bushels, down 9% from 2022.

Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2023 is forecast at 780,000 acres, up 39% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is forecast at 84 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from 2022. Production is forecast at 65.5 million bushels, up 48% from last year.