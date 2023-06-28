ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Production reports.

There were 6.8 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 25. Statewide, the average temperature was 75.5 degrees, 1.7 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.49 inches, 0.49 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 39% very short, 50% short, and 11% adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 33% very short, 53% short, and 14% adequate.

Corn silking reached 1%, compared to the 5-year average of 2%. Corn condition was rated 6% very poor, 21% poor, 47% fair, 21% good, and 5% excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 2%, compared to the 5-year average of 8%. Soybean condition was rated 6% very poor, 17% poor, 52% fair, 20% good, and 5% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 49%, compared to the 5-year average of 49%. Winter wheat condition was rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 24% fair, 50% good, and 20% excellent.