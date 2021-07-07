Corn, bean conditions rated good in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending June 27.

There were 3.6 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 71.0 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 2.74 inches, 1.84 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 10% short, 51% adequate, and 32% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 15% short, 67% adequate, and 15% surplus.

Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 25% fair, 52% good, and 16% excellent.

Soybeans emerged reached 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 92%. Soybeans blooming reached 8%, compared to the 5-year average of 12%. Soybeans condition was rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 26% fair, 51% good, and 16% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain reached 63%, compared to the 5-year average of 65%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% very poor, 3% poor, 13% fair, 44% good, and 37% excellent.

