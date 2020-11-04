Corn, bean harvest progressing

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Nov. 1.

There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 1, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 41.8 degrees, 10.0 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.94 inches, 0.19 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 18% short, 68% adequate, and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5% very short, 26% short, 66% adequate, and 3% surplus.

Corn harvested for grain was 89% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 83%.

Soybean harvest was 93% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 88%.

Winter wheat planted was at 94%, compared to the 5-year average of 84%. Winter wheat emerged was at 82%, compared to the 5-year average of 63%. Winter wheat condition was 1% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 64% good, and 7% excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

