Corn, bean harvest progressing

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Oct. 25.

There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 25. Statewide, the average temperature was 49.7 degrees, 2.4 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.75 inches, 1.07 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 17% short, 71% adequate, and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 10% very short, 30% short, 58% adequate, and 2% surplus.

Corn harvested for grain was 80% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 76%. Soybean harvest was 90% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 80%.

Winter wheat planted was at 89%, compared to the 5-year average of 73%. Winter wheat emerged was at 57%, compared to the 5-year average of 46%. Winter wheat condition was 5% very poor, 7% poor, 20% fair, 59% good, and 9% excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

