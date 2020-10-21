Corn, bean harvest progressing

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Oct. 18.

There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 18. Statewide, the average temperature was 53.7 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.11 inches, 0.55 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 22% very short, 34% short, 43% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 16% very short, 40% short, and 44% adequate.

Corn harvested for grain was 66% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 65%. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 28% fair, 51% good, and 14% excellent. Soybean harvest was 81% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 66%.

Winter wheat planted was at 73%, compared to the 5-year average of 55%. Winter wheat emerged was at 25%, even with the 5-year average.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at (314) 595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

