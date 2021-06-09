Corn, bean planting ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending June 6.

There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.9 degrees, 0.6 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.33 inches, 0.60 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 5% very short, 16% short, 71% adequate, and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 16% short, 72% adequate, and 6% surplus.

Corn emerged reached 93%, compared to the 5-year average of 82%. Corn condition was rated 2% poor, 24% fair, 58% good, and 16% excellent.

Soybeans planted reached 93%, compared to the 5-year average of 77%. Soybeans emerged reached 84%, compared to the 5-year average of 61%. Soybean condition was rated 2% poor, 25% fair, 61% good, and 12% excellent.

Winter wheat headed reached 96 percent, even with the 5-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 21% fair, 54% good, and 22% excellent.

