Corn, bean planting ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending May 2.

There were 4.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending May 2. Statewide, the average temperature was 62.8 degrees, 6.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.03 inches, 0.09 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 1% short, 69% adequate, and 12% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 15% short, 77% adequate, and 7% surplus.

Corn planted reached 54%, compared to the 5-year average of 49%. Corn emerged reached 14%, compared to the 5-year average of 13%. Soybeans planted reached 41%, compared to the 5-year average of 14%. Soybeans emerged reached 7%, compared to the 5-year average of 1%. Winter wheat headed was 21%, compared to the 5-year average of 28%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% very poor, 3% poor, 26% fair, 56% good, and 12% excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

