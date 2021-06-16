Corn, bean planting ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending June 13.

There were 5.9 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 78.2 degrees, 7.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.70 inches, 0.24 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 28% short, 56% adequate, and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5% very short, 25% short, 63% adequate, and 7% surplus.

Corn emerged reached 98%, compared to the 5-year average of 90%. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 28% fair, 57% good, and 11% excellent. Soybeans planted reached 95%, compared to the 5-year average of 87%. Soybeans emerged reached 91%, compared to the 5-year average of 75%.

Soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 32% fair, 53% good, and 10% excellent. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 59% good, and 23% excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

