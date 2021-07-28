Corn, bean progressing ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending July 25.

There were 5.7 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 25. Statewide, the average temperature was 76.5 degrees. Precipitation averaged 0.05 inches, 0.97 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 12% short, 77% adequate, and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4% very short, 12% short, 80% adequate, and 4% surplus.

Corn silking reached 91%, compared to the 5-year average of 82%. Corn dough reached 20%, compared to the 5-year average of 22%. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 45% good, and 23% excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 77%, compared to the 5-year average of 71%. Soybeans setting pods reached 38%, compared to the 5-year average of 37%. Soybeans condition was rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 27% fair, 44% good, and 20% excellent.

