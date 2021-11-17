Corn harvest progress above average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Nov 7.

There were 4.7 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 41.3 degrees, 5.5 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.01 inches, 0.79 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent short, 87 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 85 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus.

Corn harvested for grain reached 90 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 87 percent.

Soybeans harvested reached 85 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 92 percent.

Winter wheat planted reached 80 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 91 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 59 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 76 percent. Winter wheat condition was 3 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 12 percent fair, 68 percent good, and 13 percent excellent.

