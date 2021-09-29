Corn harvest progressing ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Sept. 19.

There were 6.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending Sept. 19. Statewide, the average temperature was 73.2 degrees, 7.0 above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.18 inches, 0.71 inches below normal.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 27 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 26 percent short, and 66 percent adequate.

Corn dented reached 96 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 91 percent. Corn mature reached 72 percent compared to the 5-year average of 52 percent. Corn harvested for grain reached 11 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 8 percent. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 22 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 21 percent excellent. Soybeans turning color reached 79%, compared to the 5-year average of 69%.

Planted area for is estimated at 11.0 million acres, down 3% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.8 million acres, is down 3% from 2020. Based on Sept. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 214 bushels per acre, up 22 bushels from 2020. Production is forecast at 2.31 billion bushels, up 8 percent from last year’s production.

Soybeans dropping leaves reached 54 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 38 percent. Soybeans harvested reached 1 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 3 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 55 percent good, and 20 percent excellent.

Planted area for soybeans is estimated at 10.60 million acres, up 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is up 3 percent from 2020. Based on Sept. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at a record 64 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from 2020. Production is forecast at a record 675 million bushels, up 12 percent from 2020.

