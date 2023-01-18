Corn production up, soybeans down, in 2022

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its Illinois Crop Production 2022 Summary

Corn: Planted area, at 10.8 million acres, is down 2% from 2021. Corn for grain was harvested on 10.6 million acres, down 2% from the previous year. The corn yield is estimated at a record 214 bushels per acre, up 12 bushels from 2021. Production is estimated at 2.27 billion bushels, up 3% from last year.

Soybeans: Planted area, at 10.80 million acres, up 2% from 2021. Harvested area, at 10.75 million acres, is up 2% from the previous year. The soybean yield is estimated at 63 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels from 2021. Production is estimated at 677.3 million bushels, down 1% from the previous year.

Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2022 is estimated at 560,000 acres, down 8% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is estimated at 79 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2021. Production is estimated at 44.2 million bushels, down 8% from the previous year.

Oats: Harvested area in 2022, at 10,000 acres, is down 5,000 acres from the previous year. The oat yield is estimated at 83 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2021. Production is estimated at 830,000 bushels, down 33% from the previous year.

All hay: Harvested area, at 495,000 acres, is down 1% from 2021. The all hay yield is estimated at 2.88 tons per acre, down 0.26 ton from the previous year. Production is estimated at 1.42 million tons, 9% below 2021.