Corn, soy, wheat up in 2021

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its 2021 Illinois Grain Stocks Summary.

Corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 1.87 billion bushels, up 1% from Dec. 1, 2020. On-farm stocks totaled 1.05 billion bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 820 million bushels. The September-November 2021 indicated disappearance is 450 million bushels.

Soybean stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 579 million bushels, up 8% from Dec. 1, 2020. On-farm stocks totaled 285 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 294 million bushels. The September-November 2021 indicated disappearance is 130 million bushels.

All wheat stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 30.0 million bushels, up 29% from Dec. 1, 2020. On-farm stocks totaled 1.55 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 28.4 million bushels. The September-November 2021 indicated disappearance is 11.9 million bushels.

