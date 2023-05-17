ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Production reports.
There were 3.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending May 14. Statewide, the average temperature was 67.8 degrees, 6.4 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.47 inches, 0.51 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 7% short, 59% adequate, and 33% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 8% short, 76% adequate, and 13% surplus.
Corn planted reached 84%, compared to the five-year average of 63%. Corn emerged reached 45%, compared to the five-year average of 34%.
Soybeans planted reached 77%, compared to the five-year average of 45%. Soybeans emerged reached 38% compared to the five-year average of 18%.
Winter wheat headed was 74%, compared to the five-year average of 56%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 30% fair, 51% good, and 11 percent excellent.
Millets making a comeback
Maria Chagwena, a millet farmer, feeds her chickens millet grains in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, Jan, 18, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Maria Chagwena, a millet farmer, works in a field in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare on Wednesday, Jan, 18, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Maria Chagwena, a millet farmer, holds a plate with millet grains outside her house in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Wednesday, Jan, 18, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Pierre Thiam, executive chef and co-founder of New York-based fine-casual food chain Teranga, cooks fonio, a variety of millet in El Cerrito, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. “Fonio is nicknamed the Lazy Farmers crop. That’s how easy it is to grow," Thiam said. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Haven Daley
Jestina Nyamukunguvengu walks near a pearl millet crop in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Thursday, Jan, 19, 2023. Farmers like Nyamukunguvengu in the developing world are on the front lines of a project proposed by India that has led the U.N.’s Food and Agricultural Organization to christen 2023 as “The Year of Millets,” an effort to revive a hardy and healthy crop that has been cultivated for millennia — but was largely elbowed aside by European colonists who favored corn, wheat and other grains. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Jestina Nyamukunguvengu takes a break while working in her fields of millet crop in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Thursday, Jan, 19, 2023. Farmers like Nyamukunguvengu in the developing world are on the front lines of a project proposed by India that has led the U.N.’s Food and Agricultural Organization to christen 2023 as “The Year of Millets,” an effort to revive a hardy and healthy crop that has been cultivated for millennia — but was largely elbowed aside by European colonists who favored corn, wheat and other grains. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Maria Chagwena, a millet farmer, winnows millet on a bamboo mat in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Wednesday, Jan, 18, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Pierre Thiam, executive chef and co-founder of New York-based fine-casual food chain Teranga, cooks fonio, a variety of millet in El Cerrito, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. “Fonio is nicknamed the Lazy Farmers crop. That’s how easy it is to grow," Thiam said. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Haven Daley
Products made from fonio, a variety of millet, are displayed on a table at the home of Pierre Thiam, executive chef and co-founder of New York-based fine-casual food chain Teranga, in El Cerrito, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. “Fonio is nicknamed the Lazy Farmers crop. That’s how easy it is to grow," Thiam said. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Haven Daley
Maria Chagwena, a millet farmer, right, works in her field near a child in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Wednesday, Jan, 18, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
A woman holds a bottle filled with millet seeds stored in a seed bank in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Thursday, Jan, 19, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Maria Chagwena, a millet farmer, works in her field in Zimbabwe's arid Rushinga district, northeast of the capital Harare, on Wednesday, Jan, 18, 2023. With concerns about war, drought and the environment raising new worries about food supplies, the U.N.'s Food and Agricultural Organization has christened 2023 as the “Year of Millets” — grains that have been cultivated in all corners of the globe for millennia but have been largely pushed aside. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.