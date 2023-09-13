ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop progress, condition and production reports.

There were 6.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending Sept. 10. Statewide, the average temperature was 71.2 degrees, 1.2 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.3 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 22% very short, 43% short, and 35% adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 23% very short, 33% short, and 44% adequate.

Corn dough reached 98%, compared to the 5-year average of 95%. Corn dented reached 87%, compared to the 5-year average of 80%. Corn mature reached 42%, compared to the 5-year average of 32%. Corn harvested reached 2%, equal to the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated 6% very poor, 10% poor, 26% fair, 48% good, and 10% excellent.

Soybeans setting pods reached 97%, compared to the 5-year average of 95%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 27%, compared to the 5-year average of 18%. Soybean condition was rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 25% fair, 44% good, and 14% excellent.

Photos: 2023 Farm Progress Show