Cover Crop Premium Discount Program returns for 2020

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the second year of the “Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program.”

The program is applicable for acreage in Illinois planted to cover crops in the fall of 2020 that will be planted to an insurable crop in 2021. Eligible applicants receive a $5 per acre premium discount on the following year’s crop insurance invoice for every acre of cover crop enrolled and verified in the program.

The inaugural season of the premium discount program, initiated by state senators Scott Bennett and Andy Manar, resulted in an additional 50,000 acres of cover crops planted in the state with 70 percent of applicants identified as planting cover crops for the first time. Farmers are encouraged to take this program into consideration when making fall planting decisions.