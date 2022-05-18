Crop production index down from previous averages

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress, condition, and Agricultural Production index reports.

There were 1.7 days suitable for field work during the week ending May 8. Statewide, the average temperature was 53.9 degrees, 4.7 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.56 inches, 0.53 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% short, 49% adequate, and 50% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2%short, 58% adequate, and 40% surplus.

Corn planted reached 15%, compared to the 5-year average of 58%. Corn emerged reached 1%, compared to the 5-year average of 23%. Soybeans planted reached 11%, compared to the 5-year average of 30%.

Winter wheat headed was 19%, compared to the 5-year average of 42%. Winter wheat condition was rated 9% very poor, 16% poor, 30% fair, 34% good, and 11% excellent.

The harvested area for winter wheat in 2022 is forecast at 660,000 acres, up 8% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is forecast at 75 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from 2021. Production is forecast at 49.5 million bushels, up 3% from last year.

