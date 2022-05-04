Crop production index up from last month

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress, condition, and Agricultural Production index reports.

There were three days suitable for field work during the week ending May 1. Statewide, the average temperature was 53.7 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.90 inches, equal to the average. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2% short, 58% adequate, and 40% surplus.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4% short, 67% adequate, and 29% surplus. Corn planted reached 7%, compared to the 5-year average of 43%. Soybeans planted reached 5%, compared to the 5-year average of 19%. Winter wheat headed was 12%, compared to the 5-year average of 24%. Winter wheat condition was rated 8% very poor, 17% poor, 27% fair, 37% good, and 11% excellent.

The March Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 127.3, increased 6.3% from February and 31% from March 2021.

At 120.5, the Crop Production Index was up 5.6% from last month and 23% from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 134.5, increased 6.7% from February, and 39% from March last year.

Producers received higher prices during March for broilers, lettuce, corn, and milk but lower prices for strawberries, calves, broccoli, and tomatoes. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes.

In March, there was increased monthly movement for strawberries, cattle, milk, and broilers and decreased marketing of cotton, soybeans, apples, and greenhouse and nursery.

