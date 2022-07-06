Crop progress, acreage and livestock reports announced

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition, June Acreage, and hogs and pigs reports.

There were 6.1 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 26. Statewide, the average temperature was 76.4 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1 inch, 0.08 inch above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 22% short, 68% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 20% short, and 73% adequate.

Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 23% fair, 59% good, and 11% excellent.

Soybeans emerged reached 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 92%. Soybeans blooming reached 2%, compared to the 5-year average of 10%. Soybean condition was rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 24% fair, 54% good, 12% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 66%, compared to the 5-year average of 57%. Winter wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 19% fair, 54% good, and 14% excellent.

June Acreage Reports

Corn: Planted area, at 10.70 million acres, is down 3% from 2021. Harvested area for grain, at 10.45 million acres, is down 4% from last year.

Soybeans: Planted area, at 11.20 million acres, is up 6% from 2021. Harvested area, forecast at 11.10 million acres, is up 6% from the previous year.

Winter wheat: Planted area for 2022, estimated at 750,000 acres, up 12% from the previous year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 720,000 acres, up 18% from previous year.

Hay: Harvested area of all hay is expected to total 520,000 acres, up 4% from 2021. This total includes 300,000 acres of alfalfa and 220,000 acres of all other hay.

Illinois Hogs and Pigs

Illinois inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1 was 5.30 million head, unchanged from March 1 and unchanged from last year. Breeding inventory, at 620,000 head, was up 30,000 from the previous quarter but down 30,000 from last year. Market hog inventory, at 4.68 million head, was down 1% from last quarter but up 1% from last year.