Crop progress and production reports out

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the month of January.

Statewide, the average temperature was 29.7 degrees, 5.0 degrees above normal for the month of January. Precipitation for the month averaged 0.99 inches, 0.52 inches below normal. As of Jan. 24, topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 13% short, 74% adequate, and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4% very short, 21% short, 73% adequate, and 2% surplus.

Winter wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 24% fair, 54% good, and 11% excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

