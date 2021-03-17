Crop progress and production reports out

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Agriculture Price Reports for the month of February.

Statewide, the average temperature was 14.0 degrees, 14.5 degrees below normal for the month of February. Precipitation for the month averaged 1.12 inches, 0.17 inches below normal.

As of February 21, 2021, topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 69% adequate, and 22% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 15% short, 72% adequate, and 11% surplus.

Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 51% fair, 40% good, and 6% excellent.

Illinois Agricultural Prices

The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 90.0, decreased 1.4% from December but increased 1.2% from January 2020. At 88.8, the Crop Production Index was down 3.1% from last month but up 7.6% from the previous year.

The Livestock Production Index, at 91.7, increased 0.9% from December, but decreased 6.9% from January 2020. Producers received lower prices during January for milk, broilers, cauliflower, and broccoli, but higher prices for corn, market eggs, celery, and soybeans.