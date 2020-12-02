Crop report show increase in corn, soybean yields over 2019

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports.

The current planted area for corn in Illinois is estimated at 11.4 million acres, up 9% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 11.2 million acres, is up 10% from 2019. Based on November 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 195 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last month but up 14 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 2.18 billion bushels, up 18% from last year’s production.

Soybean harvest was 96% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 93%.

The current planted area for soybeans is estimated at 10.30 million acres, up 4% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.25 million acres, is up 4% from 2019. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 595 million bushels, up 12% from 2019.

Winter wheat planted was at 97%, compared to the 5-year average of 92%. Winter wheat emerged was at 90%, compared to the 5-year average of 77%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 19% fair, 55% good, and 15% excellent.