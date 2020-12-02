Crop report show increase in corn, soybean yields over 2019

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports.
The current planted area for corn in Illinois is estimated at 11.4 million acres, up 9% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 11.2 million acres, is up 10% from 2019. Based on November 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 195 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last month but up 14 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 2.18 billion bushels, up 18% from last year’s production.
Soybean harvest was 96% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 93%.
The current planted area for soybeans is estimated at 10.30 million acres, up 4% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.25 million acres, is up 4% from 2019. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 595 million bushels, up 12% from 2019.
Winter wheat planted was at 97%, compared to the 5-year average of 92%. Winter wheat emerged was at 90%, compared to the 5-year average of 77%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 19% fair, 55% good, and 15% excellent.
There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 15. Statewide, the average temperature was 48.3 degrees, 6.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.12 inches, 0.32 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 10% very short, 21% short, 66% adequate, and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 13% very short, 28% short, 58% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Winter wheat emerged was at 92%, compared to the 5-year average of 85%. Winter wheat condition was rated 5% very poor, 5% poor, 24% fair, 51% good, and 15% excellent.
There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 22. Statewide, the average temperature was 44.8 degrees, 3.6 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.69 inches, 0.04 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11% very short, 17% short, 70% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 11% very short, 25% short, 63% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Winter wheat emerged was at 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 91%. Winter wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 3% poor, 23% fair, 51% good, and 19% excellent.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.