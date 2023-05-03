ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Production reports.

There were 5.1 days suitable for field work during the week ending April 30. Statewide, the average temperature was 50.4 degrees, 6.1 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.26 inches, 0.61 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 10% short, 69% adequate, and 19% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2% very short, 11% short, 70% adequate, and 17% surplus.

Corn planted reached 40%, compared to the 5-year average of 29%. Corn emerged reached 4%, equal to the 5-year average.

Soybeans planted reached 39%, compared to the 5-year average of 15%. Soybeans emerged reached 3%, compared to the 5-year average of 1%.

Winter wheat headed was 15%, compared to the 5-year average of 11%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 31% fair, 55% good, and 11 percent excellent.