Current Illinois crop production numbers announced

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued their current Illinois Crop Production reports.

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, down 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is down 3% from 2021. Based on October 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 210 bushels per acre, up eight bushels from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.22 billion bushels, up 1% from last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, up 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.7 million acres, is up 2% from 2021. Based on October 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 64 bushels per acre, down one bushel per acre from last year. Production is forecast at 685 million bushels, up less than 1% from 2021.

Alfalfa hay: Harvested area, forecast at 300,000 acres, is up 3% from 2021. Based on October 1 conditions, the Illinois alfalfa hay yield is forecast at 4.25 tons per acre, up 0.50 tons from the previous year. Production is forecast at 1.3 million tons, up 17 percent from 2021.

Other hay: Harvested area, forecast at 220,000 acres, is up 5% from 2021. Based on October 1 conditions, the Illinois other hay yield is forecast at 2.50 tons per acre, up 0.20 tons from the previous year. Production is estimated at 550,000 tons, up 14% from 2021.

