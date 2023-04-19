ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued their current Illinois Crop Production reports.

There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork in the week ending April 16. Statewide, the average temperature was 62.7 degrees, 11.5 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.65 inches; 0.45 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 11% short, 63% adequate, and 25% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 75% adequate, and 16% surplus.

Corn planted was 10%, compared to the 5-year average of 3%.

Soybeans planted was 4%, compared to the 5-year average of 1%.