Daily Farm Scholarship is accepting applications from Coles and Moultrie county students

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the newly-acquired Daily Farm Scholarship.
The scholarship application is available online at enrichingourcommunity.org, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11.
Applicants must be planning to enroll or be enrolled full-time in an agriculture-related field at Lake Land College or the University of Illinois, or in the music field of study at Millikin University. Applicants must be resident of Coles or Moultrie counties. A recipient of the scholarship from a prior year may reapply.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.
For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, program officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.