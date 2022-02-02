Daily Farm Scholarship is accepting applications from Coles and Moultrie county students

The scholarship application is available online at enrichingourcommunity.org , and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Applicants must be planning to enroll or be enrolled full-time in an agriculture-related field at Lake Land College or the University of Illinois, or in the music field of study at Millikin University. Applicants must be resident of Coles or Moultrie counties. A recipient of the scholarship from a prior year may reapply.