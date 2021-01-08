December brought warm and dry weather to end 2020

The December 29 version of the U.S. Drought Monitor showed continued moderate drought across western and central Illinois, and severe drought persisted along the Interstate 72 corridor between Springfield and Decatur. These areas have significantly depleted soil moisture, and a wet end to winter and start to spring will be necessary to return soil moisture to near normal conditions.

Most of the state experienced below normal snowfall in December, following largely snow-free months of October and November. All but the northwest corner of Illinois had less than 5 inches of snowfall in December. These totals were between 1 and 10 inches below average, with the largest departures in northeast Illinois.

Outlooks

After an active start to January, the Climate Prediction Center’s 8- to 14-day outlooks indicate the highest odds of a change to warmer and drier than normal conditions across the state into the second week of January.

The outlooks for the entire month of January lean toward warmer and wetter than normal conditions, suggesting a change to more active winter weather around the middle of the month.