Despite pandemic, agritourism brings in profit

Of those surveyed, 23% said they were closed at some point in the pandemic, most often in March, April or May. Fifteen percent closed temporarily and 7% were closed all year.

Of those surveyed, 88.4% said they had some regulations regarding masks at their businesses. About the same number increased hand washing and sanitizing efforts. More than half had pickup produce boxes, and slightly under half limited their number of guests. Only 20% required buying tickets in advance or pre-registration.

Most businesses upped their technology — some for cashless payment, others increasing their social media presence and expanding their websites.

But operators reliant on weddings and school trips “are really hurting.” Many expressed concern about looming lockdowns over the winter, Ellison said.

Drew Groezinger, another speaker at the conference, said his business, Clara Joyce Flowers, suspended its on-farm experience program this year.

The popular program allows guests to pay to work at the flower farm in the hills of Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois. It started when a woman was interested in having her mother and sister join her on the farm for a day. It does require careful supervision, is labor intensive and adds liability, Groezinger said.