Drought conditions continue in central and southern Illinois

Cool, cloudy conditions kept temperatures across the northern half of Illinois between 10 and 15 degrees below average during the second week of September. Although temperature departures were largest in northern Illinois, the southern half of the state experienced unusually cold weather during the third week of September.

Outlooks

The first few days of October have continued the cool weather in September. However, outlooks from 6 to 10 days out to three months are indicating the highest odds for warmer than normal conditions.

The 8- to 14-day outlooks indicate strongly elevated odds of warmer and drier than normal conditions in the second week of October across the state. Although this will not help alleviate ongoing drought in central and southern Illinois, it will help crops dry while entering the peak harvest season.

Looking further out, the week three to four outlooks are similar with warmer and drier than normal conditions prevailing for the latter part of October.

The three-month outlooks for November, December, and January are still tilted toward warmer than normal conditions. Precipitation outlooks for the same three-month period show an equal chance of wetter and drier than normal weather.