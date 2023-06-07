CHAMPAIGN — The typical May showers were largely absent for most of Illinois, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the Illinois State Water Survey. Most of the state ended the month between 1-4 inches drier than normal, with drought conditions affecting soil moisture and streamflow.

The dry conditions last month were most intense along the Missouri border and in northeast Illinois, where many places had less than 1 inch of total rainfall. Chicago had only 0.71 inches of rain last month, making it the fourth driest May on record there.

The combination of well below normal precipitation in April and May was also remarkable, Ford said. Quincy had only 3.01 inches of rain between April 1 and May 31, which was the third lowest total on record there for that period.

Overall, the preliminary statewide average total May precipitation was 2.71 inches, 2.06 inches below the 1991–2020 average.

The combination of drier than normal conditions in April and May and warmer than normal weather throughout much of the past three weeks has taken a significant toll on soil moisture and streamflow.

Soils throughout the state are somewhat to much drier than normal down to 8-10 inches and drying quickly. Streamflow in many streams in northern and central Illinois is well below normal for the start of summer. Impacts so far have been isolated to drying lawns and stressed shrubs and young trees, but there is a concern of increased or worsening impacts if dry and hot weather continues into June.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows much of central and northeast Illinois is in moderate drought, and most of the northern two-thirds of the state is at least considered abnormally dry.

The impacts reported included some visible drought stress in soybeans in Moultrie County, corn that is struggling to emerge in Monroe County, and completely dormant grass in Marshall County.

“While most of these impacts so far have been on the mild side, there is increased concern because they are occurring early in the growing season,” Ford said. “With the heat of summer approaching–or here, in some places–continued dryness in June would likely worsen impacts to ecology, agriculture, and water resources.”

Temperatures

The preliminary statewide average May temperature was 63.7 degrees, 0.4 degrees above the 1991–2020 average. May average temperatures ranged from the high 50s in northern Illinois to the high 60s in southern Illinois, between 1-3 degrees above normal.

Outlooks

Outlooks for the second week of June show the highest chances of near to below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The week three and four outlooks indicate a shift back to above normal temperatures but continued near normal precipitation.

“It will take more than a few wetter-than-normal weeks to remove drought entirely in Illinois, but timely June rain will go a long way to staving off further impacts,” Ford said.

For more information about monthly Illinois weather summaries, current conditions, and climate, visit the Illinois State Climatologist blog, stateclimatologist.web.illinois.edu/.