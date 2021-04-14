Earth Day in the Parks events involve students, scouts in natural resources stewardship

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of students and scouts will visit Illinois Department of Natural Resources state parks this spring to get their hands dirty and learn about natural areas stewardship as part of the annual Earth Day in the Parks event series.

Participants will help plant pollinator gardens and other native wildflowers and grasses, transplant tree seedlings, and assist with removing exotic plants to improve habitats.

“Earth Day in the Parks events encourage a sense of ownership among participants in improving natural habitat and helping wildlife in state parks near their homes and schools,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “These events are more than just field trips as the students, scouts and adults who participate can return to the parks to see that their projects are worthwhile.”

All participants will follow health and safety protocols outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health during the Earth Day in the Parks events.

School and other groups participating in 2021 Earth Day in the Parks events and event locations are listed below:

Saturday, April 17, Walnut Point State Park, 2331 East County Road 370 North, Oakland; 217-346-3336

Participant: Villa Grove Boy Scout Troop 50, Villa Grove