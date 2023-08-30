DECATUR — Before the Mattoon FFA members first set foot at the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday, they were given a challenge, in fact, several challenges.

The chapter had a scavenger hunt they had to complete during their visit to the international agricultural event.

“Then we’re going to eat,” said Mattoon High School freshman Ava Faller.

Hannah Spain, Mattoon FFA advisor and Ag teacher, brought the students to the Farm Progress Show to give them experiences outside of the classroom. The scavenger hunt helped give them direction. “They have goals that they have to meet throughout the day,” Spain said. “They get out and actually talk to people at different booths.”

The students also had to find other items, such as specific agricultural brands. Within an hour, Ava and her teammate Chloe Dodd had eight out of the 10 items checked off of their list.

“Looks like I need to add to it,” said FFA advisor Tonya Eich.

The Mattoon FFA students traveled to Progress City on Wednesday ready to study the latest agriculture equipment and other resources. The three-day events features the latest developments in all facets of agriculture.

Several students from the Charleston High School FFA chapter went tot he show on Tuesday, where they were impressed by the sheer size of the event.

“I think we walked four miles that whole day and we didn’t see the whole thing. It’s big, bigger than I thought it would be,” said sophomore Jaxon Morris when he was back at school on Wednesday.

Morris said he was particularly impressed by seeing demonstrations of the newest types of combines and the electronics within their cabs, including automated steering. Fellow sophomore Logan McPeak said these combines were considerably larger than the ones he has been around at Coles County farms.

“Getting to see some of the bigger combines and what they can do, it was really pretty cool,” McPeak said, adding that the whole field trip broadened his perspective on the agriculture industry.

As a high school junior, Chloe also wanted to study what the University of Illinois College of Agriculture has to offer. “That’s where I’m looking to go,” she said.

Ava is a high school freshman with several options she will be studying before she graduates. “But I’ll probably go check out veterinary science stuff, because that’s what I’m into,” she said.

The students said FFA is an opportunity for them to learn more about the careers they hope to join as well as other choices.

“But also being able to learn opportunities in agriculture,” Chloe said. “Since I want to do early ag education and horticulture.”

At the end of the day, Kyle Miller, Mattoon High School junior, was impressed by the amount of agriculture opportunities. "I got to meet a lot of new people," he said. "I got a lot of free stuff to, so that makes everything better."

The students walked away with several give-away items from various vendors, including hats, books and a bucket.

This year was the first visit to the Farm Progress Show for several high school students. Another challenge the two took on was driving a tractor simulator. “And I got a 100,” Ava said. “But I kept restarting it.”