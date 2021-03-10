Electric tractors emerge as viable alternatives for some operations

“You need to install some kind of charging station on the farm,” Allen said. “They need to prove themselves to farmers. In cold climates, batteries don’t like cold weather. There are things we need to iron out and show our customers that this technology is reliable. It’s not as George Jetson as you might think.”

One solution in the future could involve fuel cells.

“Charging infrastructure is a more challenging aspect for off-road vehicles because you’re not always near the grid,” Allen said.

“That’s why you’re hearing about fuel cells. There is a lot of government funding going into funding fuel cells. That might be a path. But we’re a ways out.”

Widespread use of electric farm vehicles could also affect the used-vehicle market.

“Electric tractors will also have an interesting effect on the used market,” Allen said. “Engines last a long time in vehicles. Batteries degrade over time. That will be a factor in the used market.”

Farmers in California may have little choice in the future. The state has mandated that no gas-fired vehicles may be produced in the state by 2035. It is not clear whether the executive order signed last fall by Gov. Gavin Newsom extends to farm vehicles.