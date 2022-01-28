Equipment experts advise planning three years out

Want a sense for how crazy the farm equipment market has become?

Consider the case of Tom Bischoff, a corn and bean grower near New Windsor, Illinois. Late last summer, he spoke to his dealer about purchasing a new 15-foot bat-wing mower — a replacement for his 4-year-old model. Bischoff then turned his attention to harvest and didn’t give the mower another thought.

“When I finally called the dealer back in early December, I learned all of their mower allocation for 2022 was already sold and the soonest I could get a new machine was 2023,” Bischoff lamented.

Who could ever have imagined there’d be a shortage of mowers — a product as commonplace as a hammer around the farmstead?

But such is the new reality of today’s farm equipment business, which — like so many other industries — has been punched in the gut by the pandemic, among other factors.

With strong commodity prices, low interest rates and bin-busting yields last harvest, producers across the Corn Belt have been on a buying binge. In fact, in 2021, U.S. sales of new tractors 100-hp and above jumped by 23.4% and combines by 25% through November, according to data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. That same torrid sales pace has continued into the new year.

But with the surge in demand, manufacturers have experienced supply chain bottlenecks, component shortages and labor disruptions. (Remember the UAW walk-out at Deere last fall?) And that has meant scarce inventory on dealer lots, delivery delays and hefty price increases — especially for used machines.

So, can producers expect conditions to improve for the year ahead?

Based on interviews with ag equipment dealers and industry insiders, the supply and inventory constraints will persist into 2022.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” says long-time farm equipment dealer Leon Johnson, of Hershel Johnson Implement, an AGCO and New Holland dealership in Albion, Illinois.

“If you don’t have the machine on order now, you likely won’t be able to get one this year. I just hope we get what we have ordered,” Johnson says.

With planting season right around the corner, Johnson is concerned he may not receive all of their pre-ordered planters in time. By this time, he usually has about a third of his early-order planters on the lot. So far this year he has received just one.

Johnson says it’s not too soon to start thinking about 2023. Producers should jump start the conversations with their dealers now — and nail down their order sooner rather than later.

“2022 will definitely be a challenge,” says Jeff Paullus, store manager at the Van Wall dealership in Mason City, Iowa.

“There is such strong demand for used equipment,” Paullus says, pointing to a 16-row planter he had on the lot which sold within two days. “Good used equipment is going fast. If you find a good piece of used on the ground, just buy it.”

Although the availability of smaller equipment, such as compact tractors, has improved somewhat, challenges remain, according to Todd Stuckey, Kubota North American vice president for sales and marketing.

“While the pandemic lingers on, we continue to see increased product demand which has created inventory challenges. Kubota’s global supply chain remains fully operational and we’re making more product here in the U.S. than ever before.

“But, simply put, demand is outpacing supply. We are working hard to place available inventory in the right locations, while encouraging inventory transfers from dealer to dealer to fill retail orders wherever possible, and we make progress every day,” Stuckey says.

From his position as senior vice president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Curt Blades offers a unique perspective on the state of the industry.

“Demand for equipment is off the charts,” said Blades. “For manufacturers, meeting that demand is a challenge, but a good challenge.

“The supply chain challenges are rea, and not just because of the pandemic. Because of tariffs, steel has been an issue for several years. Transportation has posed challenges for five years, and there’s been a shortage of skilled manufacturing labor for 10 years.”

Fortunately, agriculture was declared an essential business at the start of the pandemic, which allowed manufacturers to keep production lines up and running. Without that declaration, there could have been even greater disruptions to equipment and parts availability, Blades believes.

“Global production drives efficiencies and helps keep a lid on costs, but it is fragile,” says Blades. “As we return to a more normal market, everyone is going to be taking a good long look at their supplier mix and choosing to operate with a more diversified supplier base to reduce the risk of shortages and disruptions in the years ahead.”

When might we expect equipment availability to return to a more normal state?

“My hope is sooner than later,” said Blades. “There are just so many unknowns. It’s difficult to pinpoint an exact timeframe when the farm equipment business will return to normal.”

Some suggest the business will be reshaped, evolving to an almost entirely build-to-order model — not just for big-ticket seasonal-use equipment such as planters and combines, but even for utility tractors, hay tools and small implements.

“Looking at the future,” Blades predicts, “growers will need to incorporate a greater level of planning around their equipment purchases. Take a critical look at your operation and know what you need for the next year — as well as for the next three years — then develop a plan.”

Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. A native of Wayne County, Ohio, he received his first tractor lessons on an Allis-Chalmers WD45. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.

