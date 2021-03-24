Extension offers online grain bin safety courses

Each year, more than 20 agricultural workers in the U.S. die in grain bin accidents, and the number of fatalities is increasing.

"Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week" is an annual event that promotes awareness, education, and training on grain bin safety.

This year, "Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week" takes place online Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2. Daily sessions from 10 a.m. to noon include video presentations, supplementary materials, and other resources.

The agenda covers the following issues:

Monday: Kick-off event featuring safety training, tips and demonstrations

Tuesday: Near-miss reporting

Wednesday: Impact of grain quality on safety

Thursday: Grain bin safety, including how to enter a grain bin in adverse weather conditions

Friday: Emergency action plans

The topics are relevant for farmers and ag business professionals, or anyone who works with grain handling, says Salah Issa, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at University of Illinois, and one of the events’ organizers. Other speakers from the U of I include Kent Rausch, associate professor in ABE, and Daniel Gaither, director of safety, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES).