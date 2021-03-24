Extension offers online grain bin safety courses

Each year, more than 20 agricultural workers in the U.S. die in grain bin accidents, and the number of fatalities is increasing.
"Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week" is an annual event that promotes awareness, education, and training on grain bin safety.
This year, "Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week" takes place online Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2. Daily sessions from 10 a.m. to noon include video presentations, supplementary materials, and other resources.
The agenda covers the following issues:
- Monday: Kick-off event featuring safety training, tips and demonstrations
- Tuesday: Near-miss reporting
- Wednesday: Impact of grain quality on safety
- Thursday: Grain bin safety, including how to enter a grain bin in adverse weather conditions
- Friday: Emergency action plans
The topics are relevant for farmers and ag business professionals, or anyone who works with grain handling, says Salah Issa, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at University of Illinois, and one of the events’ organizers. Other speakers from the U of I include Kent Rausch, associate professor in ABE, and Daniel Gaither, director of safety, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES).
Participation is free, but you must register to attend. Sign up online for one or more sessions.
The event is hosted by the Grain Handling Safety Coalition, a team of industry organizations, agencies and individuals dedicated to preventing accidents and injury in grain handling, in cooperation with the Alliance, a program under the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration . Sponsors include the University of Illinois and other organizations.
For more information visit https://standup4grainsafety.org/
