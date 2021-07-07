Farm Credit agriculture scholars announced

EFFINGHAM — Maggie Uphoff, of Mattoon, and Melia Eskew, of Ashmore were recognized as two of 29 members of the class of 2021 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a recent luncheon at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.

Each scholar receives $2,000 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 114 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.

Uphoff will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study food science and human nutrition with hopes to become a registered dietician. She is the daughter of Bill and Kim Uphoff of Mattoon.

Eskew will attend Eastern Illinois University to study accounting and finance with hopes to become an accountant and financial planner for local farmers. She is the daughter of Mark and Angela Eskew of Ashmore.

“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to invest in tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will bring their passion for agriculture into careers that shape the future of the industry and Rural America, in turn Helping Farm Families Succeed.”

