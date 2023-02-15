Applications for Farm Credit Illinois’ annual agriculture scholarship and community improvement grant programs are open until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Agriculture scholarships

High school seniors pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for a $2,500 Farm Credit Illinois agriculture scholarship. Thirty scholarships will be awarded in 2023 with two recipients designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars.

Recipients are selected based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career. Applicants must be high school seniors enrolling in a college or university during the 2023 fall semester to pursue an agriculture-related academic major and career. Applicants must reside in – or immediate family must farm in – one of 60 central and southern counties in Illinois served by FCI.

Community improvement grants

Farm Credit Illinois also invites 4-H clubs and FFA chapters organizing projects to apply for a $500 Community Improvement Grant.

Fifty $500 grants will be awarded to assist youth members in bringing positive change to their local community. Clubs should choose a project that delivers tangible value where the outcome is visible. Farm Credit encourages collaboration with other local organizations to develop and complete the improvement project.

Online applications for the scholarship and grant programs are available at farmcreditIL.com and must be submitted by Feb. 28. For more information, email ask@farmcreditIL.com.