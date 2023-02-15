Applications for Farm Credit Illinois’ annual agriculture scholarship and community improvement grant programs are open until Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Agriculture scholarships
High school seniors pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for a $2,500 Farm Credit Illinois agriculture scholarship. Thirty scholarships will be awarded in 2023 with two recipients designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars.
Recipients are selected based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career. Applicants must be high school seniors enrolling in a college or university during the 2023 fall semester to pursue an agriculture-related academic major and career. Applicants must reside in – or immediate family must farm in – one of 60 central and southern counties in Illinois served by FCI.
Community improvement grants
Farm Credit Illinois also invites 4-H clubs and FFA chapters organizing projects to apply for a $500 Community Improvement Grant.
Fifty $500 grants will be awarded to assist youth members in bringing positive change to their local community. Clubs should choose a project that delivers tangible value where the outcome is visible. Farm Credit encourages collaboration with other local organizations to develop and complete the improvement project.