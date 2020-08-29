FARM FOCUS: Business trying new ventures during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa — While the country has every intention of enjoying their favorite sports this year, coronavirus has thrown some uncertainty in the mix.

As sports organizations like the MLB look to get their seasons back on track and the NFL and NCAA hope to start their respective seasons on time, fans are hoping they can watch their favorite teams compete again soon. One agriculture company is hoping they can help make that happen.

Iowa City-based Rantizo, which specializes in spraying fields with drones, is hoping they can utilize their technology in other capacities, such as sanitizing stadiums for fans to safely watch contests.

“We want to get people back. We are ready to go spray stadiums as soon the games are going. We are excited to get that moving,” Rantizo CEO Michael Ott said

Ott said they’ve also been in communication with some major college football teams to sanitize the stadiums if the season progresses as hoped.

He said the process for spraying sanitizer is the same as any chemical he would put in a field, and the drones they utilize would operate the same.