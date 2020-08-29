FARM FOCUS: Community prospers with focus on food

The spark to the engine that became this store was ignited in 2016 when the community’s grocery closed. Martin, chair of the Mount Pulaski Economic Development and Planning Board, got things rolling.

“We drove a stake in the ground — we’re not going backwards anymore,” he said.

First they tried to attract a chain store, but were turned down three times and told a population of 1,500 isn’t big enough to make it work. So they decided to establish their own store and within three months raised enough money for the store to both serve the community with food, and give opportunity to local farmers and growers.

“Pumping a potential $7 million dollars into our local food producers’ operations could be a game-changer for our county,” Martin said.

Inside the store, brimming with historic character, local produce is a star. On June 25, one day before the official opening, fresh broccoli from the nearby Hilltop Community Gardens field, was featured on the display. Andrew Meister, chairman of the Market on the Hill board, who also operates an insurance business next door, was one of the first in to snag some fresh broccoli. Along with the greens, shelves are stocked with many local products including honey, eggs, pork, beef, and homemade preserves.