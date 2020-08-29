FARM FOCUS: Elevators and farmers create more space for fall harvest

The decision to expand bin storage at elevators isn’t just a decision for this year or three years, it’s part of a five-year plan and a look for the future, he said.

Staying on the farm

Northeastern Illinois farmer Jim Robbins is trying to get ready for more storage this fall on his own farm. But, he is waiting on zoning permission from Will County before construction can go forward for his new 48-foot 13-ring grain bin.

The gravel is down and he hopes construction can begin soon at his Peotone farm.

The 250,000 bushels of storage he now has on his farm now has provided a good return on investment, and with current conditions, the addition will do the same, he said.

“We have good markets near us,” he said.

The new bin will fit with Robbins’ marketing and financial plans. The storage will save him from paying for commercial storage, and he was able to secure a FSA interest free loan for seven years.

Now he’s just hoping construction can soon go forward soon.

“Hopefully it will be done mid-September, he said.

Last minute surge this year