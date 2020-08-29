FARM FOCUS: Tupper: COVID-19 heightens appreciation for farmers

Spread in front of me are the information brochures on John Deere compact tractors, John Deere Zero-Turn mowers and John Deere Gator utility vehicles.
I made the mistake of going to Sloan Implement in Assumption this week and I went there not sure which I needed more – a small tractor, a new mower or a fun vehicle we could load granddaughters into for an adventure back in the woods.
By the time salesman Weston Adcock was done with me, I was ready to buy all three.
We’re practically six months deep into our COVID-19 lives and I’m beyond ready for this to be over. I want to find a seat at a crowded bar, wrap my hands around a vodka martini, hug and kiss the first three people I see and order the biggest steak on the menu. And I’d like to do this without the threat of handcuffs, a deep nasal swab or general ridicule.
I’ve been a pretty good boy when it comes to virus protocol. Mostly I’ve stayed close to home, away from large gatherings and feeling blessed to have a spacious deck on which to enjoy our nightly happy hour while watching the setting sun.
And because we’re lucky enough to live in rural America, I have enjoyed monitoring the cycle of our corn and beans — the early field work, planting, visits from Macon Ag, the emergence of the crops, rain, wind, sun and the lack of it, and amazing growth that is bringing us close to the start of September. Yes, harvest is coming!
Earlier this spring, when we were all getting used to our virus world and all the cautions that go with it, I got a text message from one of my favorite neighbor farmers. “We’re in bean planting season quarantined in the tractor cab south of you.”
Sure enough, a peek out the window confirmed the dust being kicked up by his big green tractor.
Farmers here in south Macon County appear to have gone about their business as usual. If they are bothered much by the virus, I’ve not noticed. Our corn looks strong and has begun turning color in a way that kicks off the process of the plant becoming brown and dry.
Our beans look like they’re wearing shoulder pads — big, bold and threatening to be a bumper crop.
I am not a farmer. I’m a converted city boy whose privilege it is to live on farm land and who has a front row seat to the crop masters whose work and devotion I deeply respect. When it’s dry, I’m rooting for rain. When it’s wet, I’ve learned there will likely come a time when we’ll be grateful we got all that rain.
And in the weeks to come, I’ll absolutely cheer the sight of the first combine rolling through the brown, brittle corn, knocking it down and spitting that gold shower of grain into a sunny sky.
The coronavirus has changed so many of the things that were once a part of my routine. I’ll always hold it against COVID-19 that it robbed us of the Big Ten and NCAA basketball tournaments. And I’m bitter that there will be no Big Ten football this fall.
Weston Adcock, the friendly John Deere salesman at Sloan Implement is still honked off about it, too. He follows Illini basketball religiously, having been a member of the Orange Krush student section when Dee Brown, Deron Williams and James Augustine were blazing a trail to the 2005 national championship game.
Selling me the John Deere trifecta would be a fun deal for him.
Being in the Orange Krush that magical season? Those were the best days of his life.
I’ve got no Illini football games to watch this fall, so I’ll spend a little extra time rooting for our farmers. Big yields. Good prices. Sweet weather.
Then, please, plow that virus right into the ground.
