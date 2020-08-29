FARM FOCUS: Watch now: Students learn life on the farm a never-ending job

Although the program is growing in the Decatur schools, Reinholtz wants to further the reach. “A lot of kids don’t know we exist,” she said. “Those kids are our future.”

Starting at an early age, the agriculture classes are taught in the grade schools and middle schools. The science teachers marry their curriculum with the living sciences including plants and animals.

Before the ag program, Decatur students had few opportunities to learn about agriculture and how it affects their lives. Since Decatur manufacturers utilize much of the corn and soybeans grown in Central Illinois and beyond, the students can see the opportunities in agriculture careers are broad.

“We branded (the program) ‘From Welding to Wall Street’,” Shields said. “We wanted the kids to know about the careers.”

According to Shields, once they visited the farm and met the teachers, they learned how inviting the area can be. “It’s a place for them,” he said. “They feel engaged and very welcomed.”

Eisenhower High School junior Koltin Mattingly visits the living science farm as much as he can. “I tried to come out here everyday,” he said.