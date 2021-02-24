Farm life is stressful, know the warning signs

ARTHUR — Stress is a fact of life for farmers. Financial problems, uncertain market prices, farm transfer issues, production challenges, isolation and more are common sources of worry for those in the agriculture business and their families who are also more at risk since agriculture ranks among the most hazardous industries.

Chronic stress can take a huge toll on your physical and mental health. Learn to identify common stressors, recognize symptoms, and access practical management tools and techniques to reduce the effects of unwanted stress with the Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset webinar.

Offered in partnership by University of Illinois Extension and Moultrie and Douglas county Farm Bureaus, this free program will be 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, online via Zoom. Register in advance for free online at go.illinois.edu/WeatherTheStorm.

Meeting access information will be provided to registered participants before the webinar. For more information, contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu or 217- 543-3755.

