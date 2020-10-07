Farmers needed for $4 million conservation innovation grant

Bullock leads the Data Intensive Farm Management (DIFM) research team in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES).

“This is exciting and impressive news for researchers and producers,” ACES Dean Kim Kidwell says. “David and his team have been successfully working on these transformational ideas for years. The NRCS award recognizes their innovative approach and will allow for even greater impacts on the livelihood of farmers across the country.”

NRCS is awarding $25 million in grants designed to help partners implement and evaluate innovative conservation practices that have demonstrated benefits on farmland. The U of I project received the largest of 14 awards.

The funding is provided through On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials (On-Farm Trials), a component of the Conservation Innovation Grants program first authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill.

On-Farm Trials awardees work with NRCS and farmers and ranchers to implement innovative practices and systems on their lands that have not yet been widely adopted by producers. Awardees are required to evaluate the conservation and economic outcomes from these practices and systems, giving partners, producers and NRCS critical information to inform conservation work in the future.