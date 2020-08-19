Farmland values increase slightly according to Farm Credit Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmland values throughout central and southern Illinois were generally stable with benchmark values increasing 2.07 percent from last year, according to the 2020 annual study of 20 benchmark farms by the Farm Credit Illinois appraisal team.

While land values remain stable, this is the second consecutive year of a slight increase in values in FCI’s 60-county territory. In 2019, the study showed a 0.17 percent increase in values. Following the market peak in 2014, the results from 2015-2018 showed average annual declines of 1.51%, 6.34%, 4.17%, and 3.53%, respectively,

The 2020 study showed five of 20 benchmark farms decreased in value moderately, 12 slightly increased, and three were unchanged. Results varied across land classes, reinforcing that agricultural real estate is a location-specific asset. When considering the benchmarks individually, the year-over-year percentage changes ranged from –3.93 to +7.20%.

“The overall stability of the farmland market – even with sustained lower commodity prices and farm income – is attributed to low interest rates and limited supply of farmland available,” says Kent Reid, Farm Credit Illinois chief appraiser. “These factors combined with volatility of the stock market and lack of alternative investments appear to be stabilizing values.”