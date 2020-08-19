Farmland values increase slightly according to Farm Credit Illinois

Farmland values throughout central and southern Illinois were generally stable with benchmark values increasing 2.07 percent from last year, according to the 2020 annual study of 20 benchmark farms by the Farm Credit Illinois appraisal team.
While land values remain stable, this is the second consecutive year of a slight increase in values in FCI’s 60-county territory. In 2019, the study showed a 0.17 percent increase in values. Following the market peak in 2014, the results from 2015-2018 showed average annual declines of 1.51%, 6.34%, 4.17%, and 3.53%, respectively,
The 2020 study showed five of 20 benchmark farms decreased in value moderately, 12 slightly increased, and three were unchanged. Results varied across land classes, reinforcing that agricultural real estate is a location-specific asset. When considering the benchmarks individually, the year-over-year percentage changes ranged from –3.93 to +7.20%.
“The overall stability of the farmland market – even with sustained lower commodity prices and farm income – is attributed to low interest rates and limited supply of farmland available,” says Kent Reid, Farm Credit Illinois chief appraiser. “These factors combined with volatility of the stock market and lack of alternative investments appear to be stabilizing values.”
The market expects a moderate decline in land values in correlation with moderate-to-low commodity prices, trade issues, and unknown future coronavirus impacts.
Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future
The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:
Coles County farmer Paul Daily reflects on challenges of the 2019 growing season.
Connections with the Lake Land College agricutlure program continue long after graduation.
Uphoff Family Farms has benefited from its adoption of valuable conservation practices.
Sixth-generation farmer Wyatt Bell "has farming running through his veins.”
While trade wars may have dominated the national attention in 2019, new Illinois laws will also be affecting the livelihood and practices of farmers here.
Production of Illinois’ two most valuable crops fell by roughly one-fifth last year, according to final crop yield numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The period from 2010 to 2019 saw volatility in commodity prices, weather and markets.
Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in the 1940s, Orion Samuelson assumed he would end up taking over the operation from his parents. However, life had other plans for him.
Illinois producers, did you grow hemp in 2019? Are you interested in giving it a shot in 2020?
Despite some tough times for farmers in recent years, cutting production costs may not be high on their priority lists as the 2020 planting season approaches.
April through June is likely to be wetter than normal in Illinois, according to rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, posing a challenge to corn and soybean farmers in the heart of planting season.
Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.
Specialty farmers share tips for getting the word out about their products.
As the 2020 growing season approaches, producers may be sitting in better shape — weather permitting, of course.
A pair of Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a look at the characteristics that make farms successful in Kansas and have found that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
