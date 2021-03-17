February brought on bitter cold and heavy snowfall in Illinois

The position of the subpolar jet stream created an active winter storm track across the state, bringing multiple heavy snowfall events. One storm produced 10 to 20 inches of snow in a 24-hour period in the northeast part of the state. This included 13 inches observed in Kankakee on February 16 alone, which was the largest single day snowfall total on record in Kankakee.

February snowfall totals ranged from just under 34 inches in the northern Chicago suburbs to about 3 inches in Mt. Vernon.

Total precipitation for the month ranged from just over an inch in far northern Illinois to just over six inches in southeast Illinois. All areas except for the southeast quadrant were a tenth to one inch drier than the 1981–2010 normal in February.

Combined with a drier than average December and January, most parts of the state experienced a winter season that was one-half inch to three inches drier than normal.

Outlooks

Both the short-term 8- to 14-day outlooks and the one-month March outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show strongly elevated odds of warmer than normal conditions this month. The outlooks also indicate the highest odds of wetter than normal conditions in the first half and through the entire month.