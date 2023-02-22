CHAMPAIGN — Although January temperatures were not warm by any means, they were noticeably milder than expected in the first month of the year, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.
January average temperatures ranged from the mid-20s in northwest Illinois to the low 40s in southern Illinois, between 5 and 12 degrees above normal. Last month was the fifth warmest January on record in Peoria and Carbondale, the sixth warmest on record in Chicago, and the seventh warmest on record in Moline, Springfield, and St. Louis. Following long-term warming trends, the nighttime low temperatures last month were particularly unusual. The average nighttime low temperature in Peoria in January was the third highest on record.
Overall, the preliminary statewide average January temperature was 33.8 degrees, 7.1 degrees above the 1991–2020 average and the sixth warmest on record going back to 1895.
Wetter January, but still not much snow
August 2022 was the last month that was wetter than normal statewide. January is not typically a wet month, but relative to its spring and summer counterparts, this past month brought wetter weather to most of the state. January’s total precipitation ranged from around 2 inches in west-central Illinois to over 7 inches in far southern Illinois. Most parts of northern and southern Illinois were between 0.5 and 2 inches wetter than normal, while much of central Illinois was near to 0.5 inches drier than normal last month. Overall, the preliminary statewide average total January precipitation was 2.72 inches, 0.41 inches above the 1991–2020 average and the 31st wettest on record statewide.
The milder January temperatures kept heavy snow at bay for most of the month. January snowfall totals ranged from around 3 inches in southern and south-central Illinois to just under 12 inches in northeast Illinois. Only southern and parts of northeast Illinois had near to above normal snowfall, while the rest of the state had 1 to 6 inches below normal snowfall for the month. The general lack of sizeable January snowfall added to November and December deficits. Season-to-date snowfall remains above normal in southern Illinois, but 3 to 13 inches below normal in central and northern Illinois.
Outlooks
February marks the last month of winter, and likely our last chance for significant snowfall, especially in central and southern Illinois. Climate Prediction Center outlooks for February lean to warmer and wetter than normal conditions, as the atmosphere hangs on to the signal of a quickly weakening La Niña. Odds of wetter than normal conditions are particularly high in far southern Illinois, a region that experienced a very wet February last year.
Meanwhile, outlooks for the three-month period between February and April are also leaning to likely wetter than normal statewide, but with equal chances of above or below normal temperatures. The consistent signal of wetter than normal conditions for the end of winter and start of spring would continue making up for precipitation deficits from last fall; however, it also means we’ll need to keep our eye on the potential for excessive wetness and flooding this spring.
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to 'predict' weather
Rodents predicting weather trends. Why?
Just as fair a Groundhog Day question, though, is this: Why not? And more importantly, why should Punxsutawney Phil always get to, well, hog the press?
The spring-heralding (or spring-delaying) small animal has taken firm root in some swaths of American culture. And while Phil and his Pennsylvania ilk are the most celebrated, there is an astonishingly broad selection of other critters who have felt the need (or, at least, their handlers have) to put reputations on the line to “predict” meteorology in the dead of winter. Here we offer just a few.
Before we take a look, pause for a moment to remember one particular groundhog of yore — Charlotte, a stand-in for Staten Island Chuck, who predicted six more weeks of winter in 2014 before being famously dropped by then-New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and dying a week later.
Do take aboard a disclaimer, though. This is merely a smattering of groundhoggery, offered up in no particular order. Please don't be offended if your animal isn't included. Maybe next year.
JIMMY THE GROUNDHOG, Wisconsin: Caused controversy in 2015 after biting the mayor of Sun Prairie on the ear.
MILLTOWN MEL, New Jersey: Event got caught up in problems with state law this year after the previous prognosticator expired.
WOODY THE WOODCHUCK, Michigan: Emerged from a tiny green door in a small, human-made tree stump on Thursday.
WOODSTOCK WILLIE, Illinois: Saw his shadow Thursday. Site of where the best-ever PR around the day — the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day" — was filmed.
#JUSTIN Woodstock Willie also sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of winter pic.twitter.com/2Xg2HGukTc— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) February 2, 2023
OCTORARO ORPHIE, Pennsylvania: Predicts from a home base in Quarryville in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Because of Pennsylvania Dutch folklore, which helped give birth to the Groundhog Day tradition, that region has several on the job, including Mount Joy Minnie and Dover Doug.
Well…that’s one way to celebrate Groundhog Day!— Tyler Hatfield (@tylerhatfieldtv) February 2, 2023
I am in Lancaster County and the Slumbering Lodge’s groundhog, Octoraro Orphie, predicts…spring is right around the corner!@fox43 pic.twitter.com/Rpshz3VpPX
STATEN ISLAND CHUCK, New York: Longtime predictor in the New York City borough. This year, the current mayor didn't attend.
BUCKEYE CHUCK, Ohio: Another Chuck, this one further inland. This year, according to reports, the Chuck used publicly was a stuffed one after an animal-rights group objected to how a live one had been treated.
This was Buckeye Chuck prediction. From Marion, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/v0BXYQUymP— Marion County Park District (@MCParkDistrict) February 2, 2023
GEN. BEAUREGARD LEE, Georgia: Claims high accuracy rate. Contradicted Phil this year.
February 2, 2022