Fish orders now being accepted by Coles County Soil and Water Conservation

CHAMPAIGN — Whether you’re stocking a new pond or adding to an already-established population, the Coles County Soil & Water Conservation District can supply the fish you need.
The Coles Co. SWCD is now taking orders for catfish, bluegill, largemouth bass, triploid grass carp, and other fish for stocking ponds. Orders are due Friday, March 17.
A healthy underwater ecosystem depends on a balanced fish population. Fish stocking recommendations are based on pond size, nutrient availability, goals of the pond owner, and previous research. General stocking recommendations, additional information, and copies of the order form can be picked up in the foyer at the Coles County SWCD office located near Loxa, and on the district's website and Facebook page.
For specific stocking questions, pond owners can contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist at 217-345-2420, or call the Coles County SWCD office at 217-345-3901 ext. 3.
